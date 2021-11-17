Manchineel Tree in Florida could be one of the most dangerous in the world

Even minimal contact with human skin can cause blisters and blindness if it contacts the eyes.

FLORIDA, USA — The saying "looks can be deceiving" certainly rings true when it comes to the manchineel tree (Hippomane mancinella).

It's a member of the spurge family, and located in the Florida Everglades and along the Caribbean coast, according to Guinness World Records.

But why is it so deadly?

GWR says the sap in its trunk is so poisonous and acidic that even the smallest contact with human skin causes a breakout of blisters and blindness if it touches a person's eyes.

And for Pete's sake, don't eat its fruit.

Nicknamed "beach apple" due to its resemblance to a small, green apple, even a small bite causes blisters, extreme pain, and can be deadly!

This tree is so dangerous, even if it catches fire, its smoke can cause blindness.

The bottom line is, stay far, FAR away from this tree!