1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando

FLORIDA, USA — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday south of Orlando, officials said.
A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol explained.
A passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene, according to troopers. The truck's driver and the driver of the box truck suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a hospital.
Fourteen people in the motor coach were also taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered serious, the report said.
Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene, the agency explained.