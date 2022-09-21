1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando

A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m.

FLORIDA, USA — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday south of Orlando, officials said.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol explained.

A passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene, according to troopers. The truck's driver and the driver of the box truck suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a hospital.

Fourteen people in the motor coach were also taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered serious, the report said.