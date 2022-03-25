Sheriff: 1 dead following deputy-involved shooting in Dunnellon

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating the shooting and the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, authorities say

DUNNELLON, Fla. — One person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Citrus County.

According to the sheriff's office, at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a home near N Windbreak Ter, in Dunnellon after receiving reports of an argument.

As law enforcement arrived, deputies say they met with the person who made the call. During their conversation, the sheriff's office says 46-year-old Bryan Otto, who was part of the original argument, returned to the area in his car.

Deputies say Otto refused to listen to deputies and went to grab a weapon, which they say left them with no choice but to use deadly force.

The sheriff's office says Otto was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies are trained to respond appropriately

to any threat they come in contact with," said Sheriff Prendergast in a news release. "We are thankful for their courageous efforts in keeping our community safe."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating the shooting and the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay.