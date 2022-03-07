x
Florida

Uh-oh! Unclaimed $1.25 million Florida Lottery ticket soon to expire

Check your lottery tickets.
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Check your Florida Lottery tickets. $1.25 million dollars are up for grabs and no one has claimed it.

A "Florida Lotto" jackpot-winning ticket has gone unclaimed since Sept. 15, 2021. The deadline to claim the prize money is just one week away. Lottery players have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2021.

The winning numbers were 3–6–29–31–44–46.

The winning ticket was purchased at Citgo on North Plant Avenue in Plant City, Florida. Sound familiar yet?

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, but the "Florida Lotto" jackpot prize must be claimed at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. 

Call the Lottery's customer service department at 850-487-7787 or visit the Florida Lottery website.

