OCALA, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing from Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Dakota West Davis was last seen at about 11 p.m. Wednesday at his home in Ocala. He was then reported missing at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue or gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Dakota's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

