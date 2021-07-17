12 injured after trolley involved in accident in Downtown St. Augustine

All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Several people are recovering after an Old Town trolley overturned Saturday morning in St. Augustine.

The crash happened between 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. at Charlotte Street and St. Francis Street, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The trolley overturned while it was making a turn, according to the St. Augustine Fire Department.

Twelve people were injured in the crash, including one person who was flown to an Orange Park hospital. First responders took the other eleven by to the hospital by ambulance, the fire department said.

