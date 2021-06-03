12-year-old accused of shooting at deputies held in secured detention, judge says

The boy will be arraigned on June 23.

DELTONA, Fla. — The 12-year-old boy accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies was ordered by a judge to be held for 21 days at a secured detention facility until a hearing later this month.

During a virtual hearing, Judge Michael Orfinger told the boy that he was facing charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and armed burglary of a dwelling.

The judge appointed a public defender for the boy, who remained silent.

The boy will be arraigned at 10 a.m. on June 23, according to the judge.

The boy and a 14-year-old girl are accused of breaking into a house where they allegedly found a small arsenal — a shotgun, an AK-47 and plenty of ammunition. When confronted by sheriff's deputies, the pair opened fire, sparking a gun battle.

The gunfire ceased only after deputies wounded the girl, who was in critical but stable condition Wednesday, a day after the violence unfolded near Deltona, about 30 miles northeast of Orlando. The boy then surrendered.

The juveniles fired at deputies from the house multiple times over 45 minutes, a visibly angry Sheriff Mike Chitwood told a news conference Tuesday evening.

“They were traversing the length of that house and opening fire on deputies from different angles,” Chitwood said. “They were out on the pool deck. They shot from the bedroom window. They shot from the garage door.”

Deputies tried to calm the situation and eventually returned fire. The sheriff said it was unlike anything he had seen in 35 years in policing.

“Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old,” the sheriff said. “If it wasn’t for their training and their supervision … somebody would have ended up dead.”

The deputies involved were put on administrative leave pending a review, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.