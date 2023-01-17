12-year-old hooks great white shark off Fort Lauderdale coast

Campbell Keenan was out for a family day of fishing when they came up on the white shark.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — A 12-year-old boy reeled in a fish a little bigger than expected on Tuesday while fishing with his family off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

Campbell Keenan was on the hunt for bait fish when a great white shark ended up on the other side of the line. They used a blackfin tuna to catch the shark, CBS News reports, and the shark dragged the line out about 300 yards.

It was a one-hour battle between Campbell and the great white shark, but eventually, his efforts were successful. Fishing has become one of the 12-year-old's hobbies. He was happy when he realized it was a great white.