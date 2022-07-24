13-year-old girl taken to hospital due to alligator attack in Zolfo Springs

The teen is reportedly in stable condition.

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — An alligator attacked a 13-year-old girl in Zolfo Springs at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said in an email.

The reptile reportedly bit the teen near Gardner Boat Ramp and the authorities took the 13-year-old to a hospital.

The teen received injuries from the alligator attack but is in stable condition, FWC says.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been sent to the scene to capture the animal, authorities say.