14-year-old driver killed in Central Florida crash

Javariy Wilson was loved by everyone, his grandmother told the Ocala StarBanner.

OCALA, Fla. — The grandmother of a 14-year-old boy killed in a crash Monday remembers him as a fun person, someone who was loved by everyone, according to the local newspaper.

The Ocala StarBanner reports the teen, Javariy Wilson, was behind the wheel of an SUV that crashed on NW. 42nd Street. Police said Wilson's grandmother told them that she asked the boy to take out the trash.

She didn't see him when she looked outside, and her Trailblazer was missing. Wilson's grandmother would later find the crashed SUV that appeared nearly cut in half.

The newspaper reported Wilson's grandmother told officers he would sit in the SUV and listen to music but wasn't allowed to drive it.

Police confirmed Wilson was a Marion County student. Wilson's mother, Ketedra Wilson-Taylor, told the StarBanner her son was "a lively person" who loved football.