14-year-old boy seriously injured after golf cart flips

The 14-year-old girl who was driving the golf cart suffered minor injuries.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a golf cart crash in Charlotte County, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday on Alamo Avenue and Embry Street in Port Charlotte.

Troopers say a 14-year-old girl was driving a golf cart with a boy, also 14, in the passenger seat. While driving on the road, the golf cart flipped onto its right side and landed in the intersection, according to FHP.

The boy was transported to the hospital with critical injuries while the girl suffered minor injuries.