14-year-old driver pursued, arrested near Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — A 14-year-old led deputies on a high-speed chase through Ocala, according to a news release.

The chase happened around 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 18 when two deputies attempted to stop a vehicle without a license plate near Southwest 95th Street Road, Marion County deputies wrote in a statement.

Authorities said the 14-year-old refused to stop and sped away from deputies.

The chase continued for several miles toward the city of Ocala until a police helicopter joined the chase. The vehicle chase ended, but the helicopter provided updates to the deputies on the ground.

Deputies said the teen drove across railroad tracks, through grass lots, and through parking lots before he was eventually stopped by a P.I.T. maneuver.

Once authorities were able to reach the car, they found two other underage passengers.