WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida teen was hit and killed by a school bus Wednesday morning.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Natasha Dwyer was hit by a school bus in a crosswalk, after the bus started to turn right at a green light.
The sheriff’s office said she was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.
12News-WPEC said the student went to Inlet Grove High School in Riviera Beach. WPEC reported the school will have grief counselors on hand for students after the accident.
