2 arrested in connection to 13-year-old Florida girl's disappearance

Authorities are still searching for the girl last seen in the Gainesville area.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla — Two women have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a Florida teen that sparked a Missing Child Alert.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested Marian G. Williams, 57, and Valerie Young, 52, as part of its investigation into the whereabouts of 13-year-old Delia Young.

Authorities say Delia was last seen on May 14 in the 3200 block of Northwest 142nd Avenue in Gainsville. To date, deputies say they have still not been able to locate her.

Williams and Young both face charges of manslaughter, deprivation of medical care and tampering with/destroying evidence. Deputies say an additional charge of child neglect is added for Williams, while a charge of aggravated child abuse was issued to Young.



Both women are being held in the Alachua County jail and a search for Delia is still active at this time. Below is the original description authorities gave when she was first reported missing:

Delia is described as being 4-foot, 2inches tall and weighing around 75 pounds. Florida Department of Law Enforcement adds she was brown hair, brown eyes and a "noticeable callus" on her right thumb.

FDLE reports the teen was last seen wearing blue pajamas with white stars on them, circular blue sunglasses and was carrying a pink purse with a white unicorn and pink rainbow on it.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or 911.