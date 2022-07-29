x
2 dead, including Tampa man, on first day of Florida lobster mini-season

Four play wasn't suspected in either case.
Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
A pile of spiny lobsters is shown as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers check to make sure that they are at least the minimum size and are not egg-bearing females.

KEY WEST, Fla. — Two people died in the Florida Keys during the first day of lobster mini-season, officials said.

The annual two-day event began Wednesday. It allows people to take their legal limit of spiny lobster before the regular season, which runs from Aug. 6-March 31.

Both deaths occurred in the Lower Keys, and foul play wasn't suspected in either case, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office news release.

A 51-year-old Tampa man died after losing consciousness in the water shortly after noon near Bluefish Channel near Key West, officials said. Around the same time, a 64-year-old Garland, Texas, man died after collapsing in a boat just north of Mile Marker 3 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

