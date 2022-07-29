2 dead, including Tampa man, on first day of Florida lobster mini-season

Four play wasn't suspected in either case.

KEY WEST, Fla. — Two people died in the Florida Keys during the first day of lobster mini-season, officials said.

The annual two-day event began Wednesday. It allows people to take their legal limit of spiny lobster before the regular season, which runs from Aug. 6-March 31.

Both deaths occurred in the Lower Keys, and foul play wasn't suspected in either case, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office news release.