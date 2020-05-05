2 Florida panthers found dead just days apart

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they were hit and killed by cars.

NAPLES, Fla. — Two endangered Florida panthers were found dead, apparently hit by vehicles just days apart after nearly two months with no deaths reported.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 2-year-old male panther were found Sunday on a rural road near Golden Gate, in Collier County. A 3-year-old male was found dead Friday near Immokalee. The last panther found dead before that was March 8, according to state records.

FWC says they’re the 10th and 11th panther deaths caused by vehicles this year, out of 12 deaths total. Florida is on pace to see more panther deaths than in 2019, when FWC recorded a total of 27.

