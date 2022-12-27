2 teens found dead on Christmas Day in Palm Bay area known as 'The Compound'

Authorities first arrived at the scene after a person nearby said they had seen a body in the secluded area, WOFL reports.

PALM BAY, Fla. — Two teens were found dead on Christmas Day in an area known as "The Compound" in Palm Bay, police say.

The two teens, a 16-year-old and 14-year-old, were found at about 8:30 p.m., WKMG reports.

When law enforcement arrived in the area, they found one of the teens with gunshot wounds, and a short time later, they found the second teen also with gunshot wounds during a perimeter search as police were looking for evidence, WMKG says.

"The Compound" is an undeveloped subdivision located in southwest Palm Bay, according to WOFL.

"The Compound has been obviously known for four-wheeling and for families going out on the four-wheelers. I don't have an answer as to what the teens were doing out here at this time, especially given the weather," Palm Bay Police Lt. Michael Roberts told WOFL.

Authorities first arrived at the scene after a person nearby said they had seen a body in the secluded area, WOFL reports.

“Every available resource to the Palm Bay Police Department is getting used at this point to try to find out any motives and or person or persons of interest,” Palm Bay Police Lt. Michael Roberts told WKMG.

According to WOFL, Roberts said the size of "The Compound" is about 12.2 square miles and that it will be "almost physically impossible" to close down an area that large.