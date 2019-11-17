Two St. Marys, Georgia children are hospitalized after a triple fatal head-on collision in Alachua County Saturday night.

A release by the Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened on State Road 24 near Northeast 69th Way around 11:40 p.m.

FHP said a 2019 Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Waldo Road (State Road 24) when it collided head-on with a 2007 Toyota Rav4 which was traveling in the eastbound lanes.

The Rav4 contained a St. Marys family of four which included two kids ages four-years-old and six-months.

The adults in the vehicle, identified as Christopher M. Hesling, 30, and Brittany Trowell Hesling, 31, were reported dead at the scene, FHP said.

Jack Hesling, 4, sustained critical injuries and Maggie Hesling, 6-months-old sustained minor injuries, according to FHP. Both were transported to UF Health at Shands for treatment.

The driver of the Elantra was also reported dead at the scene, FHP said. Police are looking to see if alcohol was a factor with the driver of the Elantra.

Police are pending identification of the driver of the Elantra due to a post-collision fire.