2 killed, 1 hurt in small plane crash in Florida, authorities say

Officials didn't immediately identify the victims or say what might have caused the crash.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Two people were killed and a third was injured Monday afternoon when a small plane crashed near a Florida Panhandle airport, officials said.

The Piper PA-28 Cherokee went down just south of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport near Panama City Beach, according to a Bay County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. Deputies confirmed that two people had died, and one person was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Officials didn't immediately identify the victims or say what might have caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

