2 people left with no injuries after small plane crash in Miami-Dade County

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Two people walked away unharmed from a small plane crash Monday afternoon in west Miami Dade County.

The plane went down in the Everglades, CBS Miami reports. 

The Miami Herald explains around 1:30 p.m., six units with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a plane crash.

The Miami-Dade Police Department reportedly said the two who were inside the plane were left with no injuries following the crash.

As of now, police haven't said what exactly led to the accident which the media outlet says happened about 15 miles west of the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. 

