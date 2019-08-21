ST. CLOUD, Florida — Two people were transported to the hospital after their plane crashed, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The newspaper, citing the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, says the plane went down around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near Keystone Avenue and Kissimmee Park Road.

The conditions of the plane's occupants are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

