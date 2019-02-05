OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Three teenage food workers were arrested after authorities say they spat in the food of two uniformed Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The law enforcement officers had stopped for dinner at a well-known burger chain when investigators say a 16-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys got together and spat in their food. An anonymous tip led the restaurant owners to review surveillance footage and contact the Okeechobee City Police Department.

Deputies say the restaurant owners were very upset and immediately fired the trio. After detectives saw the footage, the high school students were each charged with tampering with food and battery on a law enforcement officer -- both felonies.

"There is no excuse for actions such as this," Sheriff Noel E. Stephen wrote in a statement.

The deputies were notified and are unharmed.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.