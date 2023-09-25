3-year-old accidentally shoots self after playing with loaded gun left unattended; family member arrested

Video from a surveillance camera apparently shows the 3-year-old running up to a couch where the gun was located and picking it up.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl shot herself in the hand after a family member left a gun out unattended at a home in Miami-Dade County, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened Sunday night when the 3-year-old, named Serenity, found the gun and started playing with it, WSVN-TV explains. While messing with the gun, the child reportedly accidentally pulled the trigger — resulting in her shooting her own right hand.

A police report claims Serenity's family member, 23-year-old Orlando Young, was at the home when the accidental shooting happened, according to the Miami-based TV station.

Video from a surveillance camera apparently shows the 3-year-old running up to a couch where the gun was located and picking it up.

According to NBC Miami, Young claimed he had left the gun unattended on the couch while watching a football game. He had been hanging out with the child during the day.

After hearing a "loud bang," Young reportedly saw blood coming from Serenity's hand.

The child was taken to a hospital where she will undergo surgery to reattach her injured fingers, according to WSVN.

Young was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He's facing one count of child neglect with great bodily harm.

He reportedly made his first appearance in court on Monday and was given an additional charge for hitting another inmate in jail, according to WSVN. He is set to return to court Tuesday.

Both media outlets explain the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.