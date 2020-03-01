MIAMI — A Miami house fire left four children dead and two adults recovering from injuries.
CBS-affiliate WFOR said the fire tore through the family’s home, and neighbors broke the windows to help get the trapped kids out.
Firefighters worked to save the children and gave them CPR. They were taken to a hospital where a 1-year-old, 6-year-old and 11-year-old were pronounced dead. An 8-year-old died on New Year’s Day, according to WFOR.
Firefighters said there were two women inside at the time of the fire. They said they were the mother and grandmother to some of the children who were killed.
The Sun-Sentinel said the mother and the grandmother are continuing to recover.
