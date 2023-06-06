4-year-old girl found dead in Osceola County pond after going missing

“This death appears to be a tragic accident,” the Osceola County Sheriff's Office reportedly said in a statement.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl who went missing in Osceola County was ultimately found dead in a retention pond, multiple local media outlets report.

WKMG explains the girl’s body was found Monday night submerged in water near Kissimmee.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office were reportedly first called to the scene on reports of the girl who was visiting family going missing.

According to WKMG, the 4-year-old was last been seen in the backyard with a family dog near a gated retention pond, deputies said. Just minutes later, she was gone, but the dog was reportedly seen swimming in the pond.

Crews helped search both by air and on the ground with bloodhounds, WFTV reports. It wasn't until a dive team with the Orlando Fire Department responded that the girl was found dead submerged in the pond.