48 acres of land protected near Celery Fields in Sarasota County

The group says the farm fields of the property are just east of the Celery Fields.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 48 acres of land that sits right beside a popular Sarasota County park has been set aside for conservation.

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announced that the protection was made possible by a landowner who donated a conservation easement.

The group says the farm fields of the property are just east of the Celery Fields and may provide habitats for birds, like the eastern meadowlark and the loggerhead shrike.

“We are very grateful to this landowner for his commitment to conservation,” Christine P. Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation said in a statement. “The protection of these 48 acres ensures the scenic vistas viewed from the top of the Celery Fields hill will be enjoyed for generations to come and provides valuable environmental benefits to our entire community.”