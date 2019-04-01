ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said five kids and two adults were killed in a fiery crash Thursday on Interstate 75 west of Gainesville.
The children killed in the crash ranged in age from approximately 8 years old to teenagers, according to FHP Lt. Patrick Riordan. They were riding in a large passenger van from Louisiana that was carrying 10-12 people to Disney World.
Troopers said two tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles collided, spilled diesel fuel across the roadways and sparked a large fire.
At first, investigators said there were six people killed in the crash, but that number later climbed to seven.
Riordan said an additional 6-8 people were injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
