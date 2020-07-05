$5 million will help Florida families pay for housing during pandemic

The funding is usually used to help people in government-supported housing recover after a natural disaster.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Relief is on the way for some Florida families.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Housing Finance Corporation announced the distribution of $5 million to local governments through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program to help people and families in Florida impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with housing assistance and other resources.

“My administration continues to take bold steps in ensuring families in Florida have the housing resources needed in these uncertain times,” Governor DeSantis said. “Families can take comfort knowing the additional funding to local government housing offices will be quickly distributed to help keep a roof over Floridian’s heads.”

“During these turbulent times, Governor DeSantis and Florida Housing remain committed to helping Floridians with homeownership and rental assistance with this much-needed allocation,” Trey Price said. He's the executive director of Florida Housing.

“Because COVID-19 has impacted Florida as a whole, Florida Housing is accelerating this release of available disaster recovery funds to eligible SHIP counties and cities.”

The funding is usually used to help SHIP participants recover after natural disasters strike. State leaders said, thankfully, this year, those funds did not have to be used to help with disaster relief.

