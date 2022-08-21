5 people killed in Miami-Dade County wrong-way crash

All five passengers of a Honda sedan, who were reportedly between the ages of 18 to 25, died at the scene.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from a Aug. 20 report

Five people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into their car early Saturday in Miami-Dade County.

According to WPTV, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway, a highway in the county. Florida Highway Patrol reportedly says the driver of a silver Infiniti sedan was traveling east in the westbound lanes.

This caused a head-on collision with a Honda sedan with four women and one man inside, the media outlet explains.

All five of them, who were reportedly between the ages of 18 to 25, died at the scene.

"All 5 died on scene as a result of the collision," FHP spokesperson Alejandro Camacho said to CNN in an email. "The wrong way driver (adult male) was airlifted to Ryder Trauma with serious injuries."

Maiky Simeon, the 30-year-old wrong-way driver, was said to be stable as of Saturday afternoon.

FHP is asking anyone with information on where Simeon was before the crash to contact the agency at 305-470-2500.