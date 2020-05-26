3 adults, 3 children ejected during deadly rollover crash near Orlando

Two adults died in the crash and all three children were under the age of six.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials say three adults and three children were ejected from an SUV in a rollover crash on a Florida expressway over the weekend, killing two of the adults.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Saturday on State Road 417 near Orlando.

FHP says the SUV was traveling north on the expressway when it drifted onto the shoulder for unknown reasons, hit a pole and flipped over. Troopers say a man who was driving and a woman were killed, while another woman was seriously injured.

Three children under the age of six were also thrown from the vehicle.

