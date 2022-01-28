x
Florida

Police: 6 people killed in Delray Beach crash caused by suspected impaired driver

Investigators say a 17-year-old hit the back of an SUV.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Six people are dead after a Thursday night crash in Palm Beach County, according to local media reports.

The sheriff's office told CBS affiliate WPEC alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the deadly collision, which happened just before 11 p.m. on State Road 7 just west of Delray Beach.

Investigators say a 17-year-old was driving north – at a fast speed – when the teen's BMW hit the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing the SUV to roll over and land upside-down.

According to WPEC, five people died there; one later passed away at the hospital.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel said the teen, of Wellington, was believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. He survived with minor injuries.

