Police: 6 people killed in Delray Beach crash caused by suspected impaired driver

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Six people are dead after a Thursday night crash in Palm Beach County, according to local media reports.
The sheriff's office told CBS affiliate WPEC alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the deadly collision, which happened just before 11 p.m. on State Road 7 just west of Delray Beach.
Investigators say a 17-year-old was driving north – at a fast speed – when the teen's BMW hit the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing the SUV to roll over and land upside-down.
According to WPEC, five people died there; one later passed away at the hospital.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel said the teen, of Wellington, was believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. He survived with minor injuries.