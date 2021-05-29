6-year-old boy on life support after getting caught in Orlando parking garage gate, police say

Police say the incident remains under investigation, though it appears to have been “a tragic accident.” A previous report from police said the boy had died.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after being trapped in a roll-up gate at a parking garage in Orlando.

Police say the incident remains under investigation, though it appears to have been “a tragic accident.”

Police say responding officers performed CPR on the child after removing him from the gate. He was rushed to a hospital, where police said he is on life support.

According to reports from WKMG and The Orlando Sentinel, police had previously stated the boy had died from his injuries. The department later corrected its statement saying the boy was still alive.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the boy suffered serious injuries Saturday morning after getting caught in a roll-up parking gate of a garage on Concord Street.

