6-year-old son reunited with mom at Miami airport after abduction 2-months ago

The 6-year-old was reportedly abducted two months ago by his father, Jorge Morales, and his grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales.

MIAMI — A mother was finally reunited with her missing 6-year-old son Tuesday night at the Miami International Airport after he was gone for more than two months.

CBS Miami was able to capture the moment when Jorge "JoJo" Morales spotted his mom through the crowd of travelers before giving her a big hug and kiss.

"There are no words to express how happy I am," Yanet Leal Concepcion, JoJo's mom, told a reporter with the media outlet. "I have no words for this person who called in a tip about my son. I owe this person my son's life and I can't say thank you enough to this person.

"It took courage for that person to do this and thoughtfulness. That person thought about making the right decision for my family."

Local 10 News explains the 6-year-old was reportedly abducted two months ago by his father, Jorge Morales, and his grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales.

Investigators say someone called the police after spotting the child at a Canadian Walmart in New Brunswick.

According to CBS Miami, Concepcion was able to talk with the tipster who said she spotted them at the store about 182 miles east of the Maine border. The father and grandmother were taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Back in August, Concepcion realized her son was gone when she went to go pick him up as part of a custody exchange with her ex-husband, Local 10 News reports.

It reportedly wasn't until several days later that police found a potential clue almost 2,000 miles away.

Concepcion told Local 10 News that she thought her ex-husband was planning the abduction for a year – claiming he researched living off the grid.