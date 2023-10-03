67 pounds of cocaine found washed up along Florida beach

The estimated street value of all the cocaine found was approximately $970,000, the U.S. Border Patrol explains.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the weekend, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol seized 67 pounds of cocaine that was found along a Florida beach.

A post to X, formerly known as Twitter, explains agents found the cocaine at Daytona Beach after it was washed up on shore.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office lent a helping hand with the seizing of the drugs as well.

The estimated street value of all the cocaine found was approximately $970,000, the U.S. Border Patrol explains in the post.

And this wasn't the first time this year that a large amount of cocaine washed up on the shore of Florida beaches.

Back in April, three packages containing large amounts of cocaine washed ashore in several beach areas.

The first discovery came about when a beachgoer on Miramar Beach told deputies they found what appeared to be "some type of narcotics." The package was in a clear Ziploc bag wrapped in clear plastic, the Walton County Sheriff's Office previously said in a social media post. Deputies were able to confiscate the package and submit it as evidence for destruction.

On the same day, deputies were called to Gulfview Heights Beach Access about another "suspicious" package.

"The caller said the package appeared to be a brick of cocaine washed up on the shoreline and notified the lifeguard near Ed Walline beach access," the sheriff's office said.

The agency tested the contents inside the package wrapped in a black bag and it tested positive for cocaine, authorities say.

The following morning, deputies responded to Grayton Beach State Park for a similar incident where the sheriff's office says they found another brick of cocaine wrapped with a different logo on top.

Each of the packages was collected and submitted to be destroyed.