7 children among Cuban migrants to make landfall in Key West

Twenty-five migrants were detained by the U.S. Border Patrol.

KEY WEST, Fla. — Seven children were part of a total of 25 migrants who came onshore in Key West on Monday, authorities say.

The children were reportedly alongside their family members.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar for the Miami sector said via Twitter all 25 migrants arrived on a wooden fishing vessel.

There were no reported injuries and Slosar said all migrants were taken into custody.

In May, the U.S. Border Patrol had more than 220,000 encounters with migrants, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.