ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. -- Burnt vehicles and personal property lay littered across Interstate 75 just west of Gainesville hours after a deadly crash.

Seven people were killed and several others hurt, some with critical injuries, according to the Alachua County Fire Rescue.

The fiery crash happened around 3:42 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Two semi-tractor trailers, a van and a midsize sedan were among the vehicles involved in the crash, FHP adds.

Troopers shut down the north and southbound lanes of I-75 for several miles in the area because of the amount of debris still on the highway. The northbound roadway has since reopened.

FHP says a homicide investigation is pending.

Fire rescue says about 50 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled.

The fire since has been extinguished.

