ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. -- Burnt vehicles and personal property lay littered across Interstate 75 just west of Gainesville hours after a deadly crash.
Seven people were killed and several others hurt, some with critical injuries, according to the Alachua County Fire Rescue.
The fiery crash happened around 3:42 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol says.
Two semi-tractor trailers, a van and a midsize sedan were among the vehicles involved in the crash, FHP adds.
Troopers shut down the north and southbound lanes of I-75 for several miles in the area because of the amount of debris still on the highway. The northbound roadway has since reopened.
FHP says a homicide investigation is pending.
MORE: Live traffic map from 10Traffic
Fire rescue says about 50 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled.
The fire since has been extinguished.
What other people are reading:
- At least 6 people dead, more hurt in I-75 crash near Gainesville
- Florida man arrested after viral video shows him attacking McDonald's employee on New Year's Eve
- 'The whole bus ride was complete terror:' 5-year-old attacked on Georgia school bus
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.