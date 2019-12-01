KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man.

Kenneth Ray Gautney, 73, was last seen about 2 p.m. Jan. 5, when he left an assisted living facility in Kissimmee. He is free to come and go at his leisure, but he has not returned and did not check out as required. He did not tell staff about plans to leave.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black sweatpants, and a dark colored hat and uses a wheelchair to get around. He has no mental or medical conditions, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.