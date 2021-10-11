Florida sheriff's office discovers 770 pounds of marijuana

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Anyone missing 770 pounds of marijuana? If so, a Florida sheriff's office would like to meet you to return it.
In a Facebook post, Brevard County Sheriff's Office says agents found the narcotics in a mini-storage facility in Viera. They're hoping the owner will come forward so they can be kept in a "secure area."
"We are so excited to return something this valuable to its rightful owner that we are also going to throw in an all-expenses-paid extensive 'staycation' so that you can reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you," the sheriff's office wrote.
If you or somebody you know would like to meet with authorities to have the item returned, the sheriff's office says you can visit its Criminal Investigative Services building on Gus Hipp Blvd. in Rockledge.