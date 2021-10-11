Florida sheriff's office discovers 770 pounds of marijuana

The sheriff's office is hoping the owner will come forward so they can be kept in a "secure area."

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Anyone missing 770 pounds of marijuana? If so, a Florida sheriff's office would like to meet you to return it.

In a Facebook post, Brevard County Sheriff's Office says agents found the narcotics in a mini-storage facility in Viera. They're hoping the owner will come forward so they can be kept in a "secure area."

"We are so excited to return something this valuable to its rightful owner that we are also going to throw in an all-expenses-paid extensive 'staycation' so that you can reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you," the sheriff's office wrote.