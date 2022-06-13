7th Haitian delegate missing in Florida, deputies say

Six other members of Haiti's delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games were last seen on June 6.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A week after six members of Haiti's delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games were reported missing, deputies are now looking for a seventh delegate.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday getting off the bus at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort.

Wilguens was last seen wearing red sandals, blue jeans and a white Special Olympics Shirt with Haiti written on it. Deputies said he was scheduled to fly back to Haiti early Sunday morning but hasn't been seen since getting off the bus.

Wilguens is described as 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Wilguens or makes contact with him is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911 in reference to case #22I062366.

Six other members of the Haiti delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games were last seen at about 2:30 p.m. on June 6 near South Victory Way at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. They each reportedly turned in their room keys and left behind their belongings. It is not clear why they left.

Antione Mithon, 32, Nicholson Fontilus, 20, Peter Berlus, 19, Anderson Petit-Frere, 18, Steevenson Jacquet, 24, and Oriol Jean, 18 were part of the soccer competition of the Games, according to the sheriff's office.

Five of the adults listed are not Special Olympics athletes, however, the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games said one person missing in the group is an adult with an intellectual disability.

Deputies said last week they believe this is an isolated event and do not suspect foul play.