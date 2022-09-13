x
Florida

82-year-old woman's car goes airborne over canal, dies in Glades County crash

The woman was reportedly driving too fast as she approached a curve before she crossed a median.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — An 82-year-old woman died in a car crash in Glades County at 3:38 p.m. Monday after her car went airborne over a canal, troopers say.

The woman was heading north on US-27 as she entered a left curve but approached it at a high speed and crossed over the grass median as the car traveled onto the other side of the road, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. 

The car reportedly then exited off the roadway, went into a grass ditch, flew over a canal and overturned in a field. 

The 82-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash, troopers say. 

Authorities say the investigation of the crash remains ongoing.

