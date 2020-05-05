Deputies said a large plastic barrel was found containing five plastic bags full of marijuana.

MARATHON, Fla. — A barrel of marijuana washed ashore Friday in the Florida Keys.

Inside the blue plastic barrel were five large trash bags full of marijuana -- about 90 pounds, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The barrel was found in nearshore water in Marathon.

After deputies responded Friday afternoon near 109th Street Oceanside, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents took over for their own investigation.

The sheriff's office said it's no longer involved with the case.

