PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — It was Jovanni Sierra’s 13th birthday when he was stabbed to death at a sleepover in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Almost two years later, his family is taking a grocery store chain to court.

The accused killer was 17 years old on March 12, 2018, when prosecutors say he killed Jovanni with a knife and tried to kill two other people. He was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The lawsuit claims a Publix store illegally sold the knife he used just hours before the crime, according to WPTV.

We have rules in Florida to keep the public safe,” attorney Brian LaBovick told CBS12. “In this case, one of these rules is to keep knives, dangerous weapons, out of the hands of children. Where they can hurt themselves or hurt others.”

Florida statute 790.17 says it is against the law to sell any weapon “other than an ordinary pocketknife” to someone under 18 years old without a parent’s permission.

LaBovick told WPTV Publix has a “reckless policy of selling knives to underage buyers and has spurned law by intentionally failing to check identification before selling dangerous weapons to underage knife purchasers.”

10News contacted Pubilx’s corporate headquarters for a statement and was told: “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on pending litigation.”

As for what may have prompted the deadly attack – the Palm Beach Post reports the 17-year-old claimed to have embraced radical Islamic ideologies, and FBI agents believed he was interested in joining ISIS.

