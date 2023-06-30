AAA activates 'Tow to Go' for 4th of July holiday

The program is active from 6 p.m. June 30 until 6 a.m. July 5.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — AAA wants to keep impaired drivers off the road this Fourth of July holiday with its "Tow to Go" program.

The program is active from 6 p.m. June 30 until 6 a.m. on July 5. The service, which is free for AAA members and non-members, dispatches a tow truck for your location and should be used as a last resort, according to the program's website.

AAA said rides are for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Riders must keep in mind that appointments for rides cannot be scheduled and the service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.