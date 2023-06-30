AAA activates 'Tow to Go' for 4th of July holiday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — AAA wants to keep impaired drivers off the road this Fourth of July holiday with its "Tow to Go" program.
The program is active from 6 p.m. June 30 until 6 a.m. on July 5. The service, which is free for AAA members and non-members, dispatches a tow truck for your location and should be used as a last resort, according to the program's website.
AAA said rides are for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
Riders must keep in mind that appointments for rides cannot be scheduled and the service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
The phone number for the service is 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246. For more "Tow to Go" guidelines, click here.