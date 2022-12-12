x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Missing Child Alert canceled after 14-year-old found safe

FDLE said the teen may have been with an 82-year-old woman.
Credit: WLTX

PERRY, Fla. — The 14-year-old girl at the center of a Missing Child Alert has been found safe, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The alert has since been canceled.

Abbie Tomlinson had been last seen Sunday in the area of Puckett Road near County Road 580A in Perry. She was described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 130 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. 

FDLE said at the time she may have been with 82-year-old Dorothy Page. Page is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and has gray hair. 

Authorities say the two may have been driving in a 2006 white Toyota Tacoma with FL tag No. IQBW60. The truck has a sticker on the rear windshield that says "Silly boy, trucks are for girls" and a silver toolbox in the back of the truck. 

Anyone with information on where Tomlinson may be was asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 850-584-2429 or call 911. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Florida lawmakers plan to keep homeowner's insurance affordable ahead of special session

Before You Leave, Check This Out