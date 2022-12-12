Missing Child Alert canceled after 14-year-old found safe

FDLE said the teen may have been with an 82-year-old woman.

PERRY, Fla. — The 14-year-old girl at the center of a Missing Child Alert has been found safe, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The alert has since been canceled.

Abbie Tomlinson had been last seen Sunday in the area of Puckett Road near County Road 580A in Perry. She was described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 130 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

FDLE said at the time she may have been with 82-year-old Dorothy Page. Page is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and has gray hair.

Authorities say the two may have been driving in a 2006 white Toyota Tacoma with FL tag No. IQBW60. The truck has a sticker on the rear windshield that says "Silly boy, trucks are for girls" and a silver toolbox in the back of the truck.