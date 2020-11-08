Winter Haven woman disappears after going on a bike ride

Police are looking for 59-year-old Abigail Ortiz

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Your help is needed in finding a missing woman from Winter Haven.

Police say Abigail Ortiz, 59, was last seen on Monday around 2:30 p.m. at 38 Azalea Drive. She is insulin-dependent.

Ortiz told an acquaintance that she was going for a bike ride and hasn't been seen since, according to detectives.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, teal/blue prescription glasses and had a large brown purse with her.

Ortiz does not have her insulin with her and the last time she took the medicine was Monday morning.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

What other people are reading right now:

