PENSACOLA, Fla. — For the second time in three days, an active shooter has opened fire on a Navy base.

This morning someone shot and killed at least three people at Pensacola's Naval Air Station before an Escambia Sheriff's deputy fired on the shooter, killing them.

According to the sheriff's office, there were 7 other people injured. Two of those wounded were deputies.

On Wednesday, a man killed two people before taking his own life at U.S. Navy shipyard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

RELATED: Gunman in deadly Pearl Harbor shooting used service weapons

RELATED: Pearl Harbor shooting highlights military mental health issues

The Florida naval base, known as NASP, is referred to as "The cradle of Naval aviation," according to military.com.

The facility is known for its training fields and programs which are used to train all branches of the military, the Coast Guard, other agencies and foreign allies, according to the air station's website.

Established as the first Naval Air Station commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 1914, NASP graduates nearly 60,000 students a year from its training program.

The base is the home of the Education and Training headquarters and staff of the Naval Command. It has 10 different training programs and is probably best known as the home of the Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron.

The identity of the shooter is not yet released, nor are the names of the people shot.

RELATED: US Navy: 4 people dead, including shooter, at Naval Air Station Pensacola

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter