FDA: South Florida company recalls ADHD drug after contamination discovered

The voluntary recall only affects three lots of the drug.

WESTON, Fla. — Several lots of an ADHD medication made by a South Florida pharmaceutical company have been recalled after being contaminated by another drug, the FDA reports.

In a release, Apotex Corp says it is recalling three lots of its ADHD medication Guanfacine Extended-Release Tablets 2mg after finding trace amounts of Quetiapine Fumarate in one lot.

Quetiapine Fumarate, which is also known by its brand name Seroquel, is used in drugs made to treat bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

While Apotex says only trace amounts of the wrong drug were found in one lot, two other lots were included in the voluntary recall out of "an abundance of caution."

The company says people who take the tainted pills could have a hypersensitivity reaction and could experience lowering blood pressure, sleepiness and dizziness. Children, those who are pregnant and older adults would be most susceptible to the defective pills, Apotex says.

However, the company says it hasn't received any reports of anyone experiencing "adverse events."

The lots, RX1663, RX1662 and RX1664 were distributed nationwide between Dec. 22, 2020 through March 19, 2021.

Any customers with the affected pills should contact Inmar RX Solutions. You can find contact information here.