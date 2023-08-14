Plane crashes into Florida Keys; pilot rescued

CUDJOE KEY, Fla. — Deputies in the Florida Keys say they rescued a pilot whose plane crashed into the ocean roughly three miles offshore on Sunday.
According to a social media post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified of the crash around 10:18 a.m. on Sunday morning. Deputies found and rescued 40-year-old Adam Barney of Orlando about three miles off Sawyer Key. According to reports, Barney had no life-threatening injuries, and he had no passengers with him. The aircraft he had been piloting was an Aero Commander 500.
Deputy Trevor Pike transported Barney to the Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key where paramedics were waiting.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the incident. Aviation authorities will be investigating the crash.