Florida bill to create task force for abandoned Black cemeteries awaits governor's signature

A bill that would create a statewide task force for abandoned African American cemeteries in Florida is on its way to Florid Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.

Florida lawmakers unanimously passed HB 37. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D.-Tampa), has said in past committee meetings that the idea of a task force has been years in the making. Early conversations began in 2019 after Zion cemetery was rediscovered in Tampa.

The city's first African American burial ground was destroyed in the early 20th century to make room for all-white developments, according to an archeological report. Zion's rediscovery in 2019 came when a whistleblower led archaeologists to hundreds of graves underneath a public housing development and two neighboring businesses in Tampa.

Ground-penetrating radar and physical archaeological digs later confirmed the presence of coffins underground. Radar images also confirmed graves on an adjacent towing lot and a property owned by local businessman Richard Gonzmart.

In total, archaeologists detected more than 300 graves from the cemetery.

Since then, other abandoned cemeteries have been discovered in Tampa Bay - the most recent one was uncovered last month at FrankCrum staffing firm in Clearwater.

The task force, which would be led by the Secretary of State, would have appointed representatives from the NAACP, the Florida African American Heritage Preservation Network, the Bureau of Archaeological Research, the Florida Public Archeology Network, the Florida Council of Churches, and local governments.

Today, I passed legislation to establish a Task Force on Abandoned African-American Cemeteries. This bill required years of hard work, but it is a critical step towards addressing decades of discrimination and hate. This is for those forgotten souls. pic.twitter.com/79peiK0yWx — Janet Cruz (@SenJanetCruz) April 29, 2021