FORT MYERS, Fla. — The line is clearly defined. It's easy to see where firefighters finally got an enormous fire under control in Fort Myers, Fla.
Row after row of charred cars sitting just feet away from others that were left completely untouched.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office flew over the rental car lot Monday afternoon and shared the video.
Deputies say 3,516 cars were damaged or destroyed during the fire that spread quickly Friday because of strong winds. It happened in a rental car overflow area near the South Florida International Airport.
RELATED: Thousands of rental cars destroyed in fire at Florida airport
The Fort Myers News-Press reported firefighters managed to get the flames under control by late Friday night.
Another 3,850 vehicles were undamaged. According to WINK, the fire spread across 15 acres.
Nobody was hurt, but witnesses told the newspaper they heard several explosions and flames jumping high in the air.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
